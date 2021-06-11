Moscow’s daily coronavirus cases may peak in June or July, mayor says

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus infection rate remains high, though about half of the city’s residents have already developed immunity to the disease, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

"We expected the spring-time peak of cases to take place in April and May, like it was last year, but in fact, the time frame has changed and now, we expect daily cases to peak in June and July," he pointed out. At the same time, in Sobyanin’s words, about half of the city’s residents have developed immunity to the coronavirus either by recovering from the disease or by being vaccinated.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Moscow recorded 5,853 coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest number since January 14. As many as 1,220,312 cases have been confirmed in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.