Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate jumps to new high since September

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate soared to 1.6 in the past 24 hours, registering the highest level since September 30 last year, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Friday.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate increased to 1.22 in the past day, showing the highest level since October 6, the latest data suggest.

The coronavirus spread rate in Russia and Moscow continues growing amid new daily highs in COVID-19 cases: the infection tally hit the highest level since February 22 in Russia and since January 14 in Moscow.

As was the case a day before, the coronavirus spread rate exceeds 1 in eight out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of infections. This rate is below 1 only in the Rostov and Samara Regions where it equals 0.98 and 0.88, respectively.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 1 in St. Petersburg, 1.02 in the Irkutsk Region, 1.03 in the Voronezh and Moscow Regions, 1.06 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 1.09 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 1.1 in the Sverdlovsk Region, the latest figures show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.