Special flights bring Russian, CIS citizens from Gaza Strip to Moscow

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Over 100 citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine have been brought by two special flights of the Emergencies Ministry from Cairo, the agency’s press service told TASS.

Two Emergencies Ministry’s planes, an Il-76 and an An-148, landed at Domodedovo airport. On Thursday night, they flew out to Cairo, where 112 people were waiting who voluntarily left the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli-Palestinian armed conflict.

This is the second evacuation after the Russian president signed the May 20 decree on the possible evacuation from the Gaza Strip of those Russian and CIS citizens who were willing to do so. Into the night of May 27, 64 Russians were evacuated from the coastal enclave by a special Emergencies Ministry’s flight that carried them from Cairo to Moscow.

The Emergencies Ministry’s press service added that the flight was performed in accordance with the current Russian legislation. Passengers were accompanied by the agency’s psychologists, medics, and the emergency response team. The psychologists provided information and psychological support. No medical aid was needed.

On May 21, a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip became effective who had been exchanging missile strikes for 11 days. The conflict followed an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. During this time, the radicals have fired more than 4,000 missiles at Israel, in response, Israel’s armed forces have bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave. At least 13 Israelis were killed, while 256 fatalities were reported in the Gaza Strip, including women and children.