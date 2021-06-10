Nearly 660,000 people aged over 60 get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow

"So far, nearly 660,000 people from the over 60 age group have received coronavirus vaccines in Moscow. Elderly people are most prone to contract the infection and develop severe conditions and complications. This is why doctors recommend they should waste no time in using the most effective method to protect themselves, that is, getting a vaccine shot," the statement reads.

The vaccination drive of those aged over 60 kicked off in Moscow in late 2020. None of the almost 660,000 vaccinated people has had a serious negative side effect to the vaccination. "It is the Moscow government’s priority to provide vaccines to the main at-risk group, the elderly. However, it is no less important to establish herd immunity in the city through vaccination. To achieve this goal, centers for the free vaccination of all people over the age of 18 have been set up in Moscow," the Health Department added.

After vaccination, Moscow residents aged over 60 receive a gift card or a digital certificate worth 1,000 points (or rubles, $13.8) that can be used to purchase goods and services at partner shops, drugstores, restaurants and cafes. Over 155,000 people have already participated in the program.