Uzbekistan receives another batch of Russian Sputnik V jab

TASHKENT, June 10. / TASS /. Another batch of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was airlifted to Uzbekistan on Thursday, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.

"Today, as many as 70,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V jab’s second component have been delivered to Uzbekistan by plane," the press service stated. According to the health ministry, the republic received the same number of doses of the vaccine’s first component in early June.

On April 1, 2021, Uzbekistan launched free mass vaccination with the AstraZeneca and Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical’s drugs as well as the Russian Sputnik V jab. The Central Asian republic has already received some 240,000 vaccine doses from Russia. According to the health ministry, Moscow and Tashkent have reached an agreement to launch Sputnik V’s production in Uzbekistan.

According to the latest data, a total of 2,477,974 people have been inoculated in the republic. It is expected that this figure will surge to seven mln (20% of Uzbekistan’s population) by the end of 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, Uzbekistan has recorded 102,605 COVID-19 cases, whereas some 98,592 people or 96% have recovered and 702 patients have died, the health ministry’s press service noted.

