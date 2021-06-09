Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.09 in past day

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has risen to 1.09 on Wednesday compared to 1.04 the day before, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate soared to 1.24 in the past day, the estimates show.

The spread rate has risen over the high daily figures reported on Wednesday. Russia documented 10,407 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest daily figure since March 7, and Moscow recorded 4,124 cases, the highest figure since January 16.

The coronavirus spread rate continues to exceed 1 in eight out of 10 regions with the highest case count: Moscow, the Sverdlovsk Region (1.1), the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Nizhny Novgorod Region (1.03), St. Petersburg (1.02), the Voronezh, Irkutsk and Moscow Regions (1.01). In the Rostov Region, this figure has remained at 0.97, and in the Samara Region, it dropped to 0.91.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.