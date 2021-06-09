No need for lockdown in Moscow due to COVID-19 situation, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. There is no need to introduce a lockdown in Moscow over the current COVID-19 situation, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during a meeting with restaurant owners on Wednesday.

"We have no plans to introduce any lockdowns," he said, noting that at the current stage, the government thinks that it can tackle the situation without this measure.

"Nevertheless, I am asking the restaurant business, the catering industry, all those involved in trade services, to adhere to sanitary measures. This our shared goal to support the city’s economy. And of course, I am asking you to encourage your colleagues and friends to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible," Sobyanin said.

According to him, the situation with COVID-19 spread in Moscow remains difficult. Sobyanin pointed out that currently, about 10,000 hospital beds in the Russian capital are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed that Moscow documented 4,124 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since January 16.