St. Petersburg to prepare over 800 more hospital beds for coronavirus patients

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg War Veterans Hospital is setting up over 800 additional hospital beds for patients with the coronavirus infection this week, the medical institution’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence in the city began to climb.

"876 beds — those are all the beds [in the hospital] where earlier regular patients were admitted, now they will begin admitting the patients with COVID. First, the patients that can be discharged will be discharged. Those who need to continue treatment will be transferred to other inpatient facilities. After that, there [will be] complete disinfection of the entire premises, and the entire hospital, following all the rules, and, starting on Friday, we will be concentrating on admitting the patients with the coronavirus infection," the agency’s interlocutor said.

On Monday, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov reported that according to last week’s results, the city recorded a growth in the COVID-19 incidence, "it is related to the cyclical nature of viral activity." According to him, the government of St. Petersburg "is undertaking all the necessary measures, and reserves have been created."

According to the latest data, all in all, the city has prepared over 6,000 hospital beds for patients with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia.

Overall, St. Petersburg has documented 446,427 cases of the coronavirus infection, in terms of incidence, it is second among Russian regions following Moscow. Some 413,956 patients have recovered, while 14,669 died. Over the past 24 hours, the city recorded 846 cases of the infection.