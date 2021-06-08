Former chief of Open Russia charged with leading undesirable organization

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The former director of Open Russia, Andrei Pivovarov, has been accused of leading an undesirable organization, Open Russia's coordinator Tatyana Usmanova told TASS.

"The Krasnodar Region's office of the Investigative Committee has brought charges against Andrei Pivovarov under article 284.1 of the Criminal Code," Usmanova said.

On June 2, the court arrested Pivovarov till July 31. He is in custody at Krasnodar's detention center N. 1.

Pivovarov was detained in St. Petersburg on May 31 as he was about to fly to Warsaw. Then he was taken from St. Petersburg to Krasnodar for investigation.

According to the Krasnodar Region's office of the Investigative Committee, in August 2020, Pivovarov, a member of a foreign non-governmental organization declared undesirable in Russia, made public propagandistic content in support of this organization. Earlier, Pivovarov had been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for participation in an undesirable organization.

Last week Open Russia declared it was disbanding itself, including its regional offices. The organization was established in 2001 at the initiative of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who became its board chairman.