St. Petersburg's growing covid-2019 rates are due to virus's cyclical activity — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The latest rise in covid-2019 rates in St. Petersburg is due to the virus's cyclical activity, the city's governor, Alexander Beglov, said on Radio Russia on Monday.

"Last week showed higher covid-2019 rates. It should be attributed to the virus's cyclical activity. The city's authorities have been taking all required measures and creating reserves," Beglov said.

He called upon the city's residents to participate in vaccination, adding that there were three vaccines on offer.

According to the latest statistics, a total of 445,581 covid-2019 cases have been registered in the city. By this parameter, St. Petersburg holds second place on the list of Russia's regions after Moscow; 412,000 have recovered from the disease, and 14,620 died. Over the past day, 854 cases have been exposed. One week ago, on May 31,817 patients were identified.