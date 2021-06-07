Over 5,000 Slovakia citizens register to receive Russian Sputnik V jab

PRAGUE, Jun 7./TASS/. Over 5,000 citizens of Slovakia have already registered on the republic’s health ministry website to get Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the country from Monday, Slovak radio reported.

Sputnik V is being administered at eight vaccination centers, one in each of Slovakia’s regions. They have been opened in Bratislava, in the cities of Lucenec (central Slovakia), Nove Zamky (west of the country), Michalovce (east of Slovakia), Humenne (country’s east), Bojnice (west), Piestany (Western Slovakia) and Zilina (north of Slovakia).

According to authorities, the Russian vaccine will be available for 100,000 citizens of Slovakia between the ages of 18 and 60.

The purchase of the vaccine, which has not yet been approved for use in the European Union, has triggered a government crisis and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who has become deputy prime minister and finance minister. Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova also voiced discontent with the use of the still unregistered in the EU vaccine.

Russia was the world’s first nation to register its coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020. The vaccine was named Sputnik V. Russia submitted applications for Sputnik V approval to the European Union and to the World Health Organization (WHO). To date, the Russian vaccine has been approved for use in over 60 counties with a cumulative population of over 1.5 billion. More than 30 countries have started mass vaccination drives with Sputnik V. Its 91.6% efficacy was confirmed by the publication of data in The Lancet, the world-acclaimed medical journal. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency announced that it had started a rolling review of Sputnik V.