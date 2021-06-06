Russian tourists need neither PCR tests nor visas to visit Montenegro — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian tourists need neither visas nor negative PCR tests for the novel coronavirus infection, Montenegro’s Minister of Economic Development Jakov Milatovic told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I can say this: Russian nationals can visit Montenegro as they used to before the pandemic. It means that neither tests nor visas are needed," he said.

According to the minister, if a tourist catches the infection inside the country, he or she will be offered free medical assistance. "Moreover, if a tourist needs a PCR test for the return to the homeland, the government will do it free of charge," he added.

He noted that in 2020 his country’s travel sector had seen a 85-percent slump, sending the entire Montenegro’s economy down by 15% "We pin our hopes on tourists who already know Montenegro. Because in a time like amid a pandemic people opt to go to the places they know well. And Russian tourists know Montenegro well," he stressed.