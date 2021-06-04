Putin urges Russians to get anti-COVID-19 jab, noting safety, accessibility of procedure

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has again urged Russians to get inoculated against the coronavirus infection in greater numbers, noting that not a single fatality had been recorded after the use of Russian vaccines.

"Currently every adult Russian citizen has an opportunity to get a jab with maximal comfort, voluntarily and free of charge," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) on Friday.

The Russian president noted Russia’s contribution to the international fight against the coronavirus infection. "Our country has four vaccines of our own at once, while the achievements of our scientists are widely recognized in the world. Sputnik V is recognized in 66 countries with a population of over 3 bln 200 mln people," he reiterated.

The head of state noted that "the Russian vaccine is recognized as the safest and the most effective one, [its] efficacy is above 96%." "According to our supervisory agencies, there hasn’t been a single fatality caused by the use of the [Russian] vaccines," he emphasized.

In this context, Putin asked all Russians to "use this opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones." He noted that he experienced the safety of inoculation first-hand. "There may be a slightly elevated body temperature, these are all side effects but this is such good protection," the president stated.

Putin also stressed that not only did Russia create unique technologies and swiftly established the domestic production of the vaccines, but it also assists international partners in launching production at their sites. "So far, nobody except Russia is doing this," he concluded.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. The topic of this year's forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality." SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed.