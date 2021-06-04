Anti-COVID jab won’t be mandatory in Russia, its importance needs to be explained — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian authorities won’t force anyone to get a shot against the coronavirus infection but there is not enough awareness-building of the importance of vaccination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) on Friday.

"Now we are ready to provide [the vaccine] to everyone who wants it. We won’t force anyone," Putin said, adding that it is necessary to stimulate the inoculation process. "The most important thing here is to explain [its] necessity, usefulness, and safety. Apparently, we don’t do enough of this," the head of state emphasized.

Putin stressed that, above all, one has to improve oneself. "I mean, government and administrative agencies," he specified.

Talking about why Russians are not in a hurry to get inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Putin noted that there are many reasons for this. "In our country, not everybody gets a flu shot even. This is the general attitude of citizens," the president said.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that in a number of countries authorities use various methods to attract residents to vaccination stations. "In many countries those, who are getting a jab, are already being poured beer, they come up with something else. Yet it is possible to use more civilized means, probably," he noted. In response to a remark that the idea to engage brewers is not so bad, the president said. "Maybe. They’ll offer a beer with a sausage on the side".