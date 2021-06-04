Qatar appreciates Russia’s role in production and distribution of vaccines, emir says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Qatar’s authorities commend Russia’s role in the production and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"The pandemic has shown the interdependence of the peoples of the world, confirming that not a single state can resist epidemics alone. <…> The world community must ensure the availability of vaccines and treatment for all, primarily for the poor and needy, as well as for countries affected by wars and instability. In this regard, I highly appreciate Russia’s role in the production and distribution of vaccines," he said.

"On the other hand, the development of the economy and investment, the promotion of innovation and production while strengthening human values is an effective way to create the necessary capacities to fight epidemics and solve other international problems <…>. This is also the only way to ensure that people can go back to normal life, which they were deprived of because of the pandemic," the emir pointed out.

He also called on "the private sector in Russia and in the world to pay attention to the favorable business environment in Qatar for the implementation of many projects in various fields".

