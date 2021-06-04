Putin deplores reluctance by many Russians to adhere to anti-coronavirus requirements

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin regrets that much of the Russian population is neglecting the health safety requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he himself said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Our situation is better than in many other countries. Nevertheless, the pandemic is not over yet, and we need to remain cautious. Summer is here, and people are communicating with each other, and everyone has a lot of contacts. Unfortunately, some still believe that it won’t affect them and ignore the requirements that doctors recommend observing," Putin pointed out.

He added that the coronavirus situation in Russia made it possible for events to be held in the same format as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "We have convened according to the recommendations of experts and infectious disease doctors. They believe that it is possible to meet like this but unfortunately, we were unable to welcome top officials who are participating in the event online. It has nothing to do with the top officials themselves, the reason is that they are usually accompanied by large delegations, and doctors told us that it would be difficult to keep everything under control, so we have to exercise caution," Putin explained.

"The current situation in Russia, including St. Petersburg, allows us to host such events without much risk that the infection will spread," the Russian president specified.