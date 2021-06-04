Putin says Russia did its utmost to ensure epidemiological safety of SPIEF participants

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have done their best to guarantee the epidemiological safety of the participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) amid the pandemic, and measures were taken in line with the most stringent requirements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks at the plenary session of the forum on Friday.

"Of course, we tried to do our best to ensure the safety of the participants by employing the strictest sanitary requirements," he stressed.

At the beginning of his speech, the Russian head of state addressed the SPIEF participants and guests, including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and greeted the high-ranking guests.

According to Putin, "the mere fact of holding such a representative forum is, of course, a positive sign." "It is just one more indication that the partnership links and contacts between entrepreneurs, investors and experts are gradually regaining their familiar, normal form," he noted.

The president recalled that meetings at many traditional venues had been cancelled since the beginning of last year because of the pandemic, or they were held remotely. "We are glad that, after such a long, forced hiatus, Russia is hosting the first major international business event, during which representatives of the global business community can communicate with each other not only through modern telecommunications but also live," he pointed out.