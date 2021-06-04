Putin, leaders of Argentina, Serbia to declare start of Sputnik V’s production

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterparts in Argentina and Serbia, Alberto Fernandez and Aleksandar Vucic, will declare the beginning of production of Russia’s anti-covid vaccine Sputnik V in these two countries in a video linkup on Friday.

"Today, there will be a meeting with portfolio investors and manufacturers of Sputnik V," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The Russian Direct Investment Fund is the meeting’s organizer. The presidents of Argentina and Serbia will participate via a video linkup.

"They will declare the launch of production of Sputnik V in their countries," Peskov said.