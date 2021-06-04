Fewer people contract Covid, but pandemic still here, Kremlin spokesman says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic is not over, despite the decrease in incidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We live in circumstances when the pandemic has not gone anywhere, after all. It is still with us," the spokesman told journalists. He underscored that "fewer people get infected now," and the society has adapted to the existing circumstances and learned how to live in them.

"But we must not forget that the pandemic is still here," the spokesman concluded.