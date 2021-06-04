Several countries approached Russia for vaccination certificate recognition — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Several countries, including Hungary, have approached Russia with a proposal to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Several countries, in particular Hungary, have approached (Russia with a proposal to recognize vaccination certificates - TASS). In general, we support this recognition, we are ready to consider it with Hungary," he told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is being held on June 2-5. The event also includes forums touching on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), other discussion panels such as the Healthy Society and Drug Safety forums as well as the SPIEF Junior session.

