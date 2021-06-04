COVID-19 incidence in Russia stabilizing, expert says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus situation remains complicated, but, in general, it can be described as "a steady stabilization," Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Evidence-Based Medicine at the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and Director of the Erisman Institute of Public Health Nikolai Briko has said in an interview with TASS.

"The [coronavirus] situation is rather complex, I would call it a steady stabilization of the incidence. We can see that there has been no clear decline recently, but at least there is no pronounced trend towards an increase in the number of new cases either," he said.

Briko recalled that, according to mathematical calculations, about 67% of the population must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. Compliance with precautions aimed at interrupting airborne transmission of the infection will help achieve that goal. "The number of vaccinated people is growing every day, and I would like to believe that the achievement of herd immunity will be accelerated significantly in the near future," the expert noted.

The epidemiologist stressed that, according to the latest data, the domestic vaccines protect from new, mutated coronavirus variants, because the mutations of the pathogen are not related to major genome changes, but are only superficial. "Without a doubt, new variants of the pathogen will continue to emerge. As with the flu, the situation has to be monitored so that this could be taken into account when developing and modifying vaccines," he said.