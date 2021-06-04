Russia reports over 8,900 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,947 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,108,129, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

In relative terms, the number of COVID-19 cases grew by 0.18%.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic (0.02%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.05%).

Some 834 COVID-19 cases were registered over the past day in St. Petersburg, 766 in the Moscow Region, 161 in the Rostov Region, 159 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 142 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 264,580 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow confirmed 2,817 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 1,192,174.

The number of COVID-19 cases grew by 0.24% in relative terms. A day earlier 2,876 cases were recorded.

Over the past day, Moscow registered 58 COVID-19 deaths, and the total death toll in the capital hit 20,352, according to the crisis center.

As many as 2,318 patients recovered over the past day, and the total number of recoveries reached 1,072,425. Currently, 99,397 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

Russia has documented 377 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 393 the day before, bringing the overall death toll to 123,037.

The preliminary lethality rate has remained at 2.41%, the data provided by the crisis center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 37 deaths were documented in St. Petersburg, 18 in the Rostov Region, 17 in the Voronezh Region, 13 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 12 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,530 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,720,512.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 92.4% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,052 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 748 in the Moscow Region, 277 in the Rostov Region, 144 in Sakha (Yakutia) and 135 in the Voronezh Region.