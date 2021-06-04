Argentina receives another batch of Sputnik V vaccine, health ministry says

BUENOS AIRES, June 4. /TASS/. Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Argentina, the Telesur TV channel reported citing the country’s Health Ministry.

According to Argentina’s Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, the country has so far received 18,450,150 doses of various coronavirus vaccines.

The current batch of Sputnik V is the largest ever sent to Argentina to fight the pandemic. To date, 13,265,602 people have been inoculated nationwide as part of the vaccination campaign, with 2,948,786 of them receiving two doses.

According to official statistics, Argentina has confirmed 3,884,447 COVID-19 cases, 79,873 people have died from coronavirus complications. Argentina was the first Latin American country to officially register Sputnik V on its soil. Inoculation with the Russian vaccine began on December 29, 2020.