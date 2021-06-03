Turkey simplifies rules for Russian tourists

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkey simplified entry rules for Russian travelers, Turkish Airlines told TASS on Thirsday.

"Travelers coming from Russia will not need to take PCR tests if they can furnish an official document about any vaccination that they have received at least 14 days prior to entering Turkey or that they had contracted coronavirus within the last six months, said the agency’s spokesperson. "If passengers are unable to provide the required documents, they will need a negative PCR test at least 72 hours before entering Turkey or an antibody test at 48 hours prior to entry," the spokesperson added.

Travelers will still need to fill out electronic forms to receive a so-called HES code, the airline stated.