WHO official commends Russia’s efforts to ensure accessibility of vaccines

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge has spoken highly of the endeavors by Russian authorities to ensure the availability of several coronavirus vaccines for the population.

"In the Russian Federation, there I would like to commend the government and the industry, there are several vaccines available. And now the matter is that the people [should] take the vaccine, when it is their turn, so that we increase the proportion of the population vaccinated," he said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to the WHO official, at least 70% of the population should be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. "There are no definite figures, but the message is that we need to go faster and broader," he emphasized.

Referring to the situation in Europe, he noted that "as of today, 26% of the population [in European countries] got at least one dose." "This is good news, but we need to be much faster to do away with the variants of concern, so our best friend is what I call speed," he stressed.