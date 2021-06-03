Global coronavirus vaccinations pass two bln — TASS estimates

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The global number of coronavirus vaccinations has exceeded two billion, according to TASS estimates based on government data and media statistics.

As many as 2,002,000 coronavirus vaccinations have so far been carried out across the world. The top three countries for COVID-19 vaccinations include China (over 700 mln), the United States (about 300 mln) and India (over 220 mln). US President Joe Biden said earlier that 63% of adult Americans had received their first vaccine dose.

As for Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Wednesday that over 18 mln people had received the first vaccine shot.

In terms of fully vaccinated people, the Seychelles (over 62%) and Israel (more than 60%) are the world’s leaders.

More than ten coronavirus vaccines have so far been released for public distribution across the world, including Russia’s Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, as well as the medications developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, India’s Covaxin, and the US companies Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.