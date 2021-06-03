Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate falls below 1 for the first time since late May

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate dropped to 0.96 on Thursday, a record low since May 28, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The spread rate of infection exceeds 1 in three out of ten Russia’s regions with the highest COVID-19 caseload: in the Krasnoyarsk, Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, it reached 1.02.

In the Sverdlovsk Region, the figure hit 1, while in the Irkutsk Region and Russia’s second large city of St. Petersburg - 0.99, in the Voronezh Region, the spread rate amounted to 0.95, in the Rostov Region - 0.91. In Moscow, the figure dropped to 0.9, a new low since May 27, whereas in the Samara Region - to 0.89.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is applied in terms of the decisions on the resumption of regular international passenger traffic. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, the country can open the borders for a particular state if the COVID-19 spread rate there does not exceed 1 within a week.