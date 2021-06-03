Indian COVID-19 strain remains cause for concern, WHO official says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. New coronavirus mutations, especially the Indian strain, are a cause for concern despite the recent decline in infections, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I am also optimistic, but cautious[ly] optimistic, because we see a mixed picture," he said, when asked whether it was possible to bring the pandemic situation under control by the end of this year. "The number of deaths, new cases, hospitalizations are decreasing, and we see that, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination, the number of the elderly people especially dying is really decreasing. But we also have what we call variants of concern, the mutants, particularly, what we call B1617 (the Indian strain - TASS), which goes much faster."

Kluge emphasized the need for a responsible approach to vaccination in order to be successful in the fight against the pandemic. "We need confidence. People need to have confidence and take the vaccine. I myself took it a week ago when I took my turn," he said. He also noted that it was necessary to wear face masks, adding that the authorities must keep people informed about protective measures.

