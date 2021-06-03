Humanity’s readiness for future pandemics still in question — WHO official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, has said he is not sure yet if humanity will be ready to confront the risk of another pandemic.

"My motto is ‘Never again!’ Will we be ready? Honestly, I am not sure yet. We have to work on that, because human memory is very short," Kluge told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In his opinion, to be ready to successfully cope with new challenges to humanity’s health this sphere must enjoy attention at all political levels.

"That’s why I established the multi-commission. Mr. Igor Shuvalov [head of VEB.RF corporation], of the Russian Federation, is part of it. And we look at what all the ministers of health should do. For example, we need a pan-European health security council, because there was no solidarity. Within the EU we need a forum where health leaders are speaking together and always focusing to leave no one behind with good data," Kluge said.

He believes it is essential to introduce innovations in the health service systems and to build up production capacities.

"At the beginning of the pandemic simple things like masks, basic medicines were completely dependent on third world countries. We need infrastructure. I’m very inspired that Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko asked for my services to work with the Russian Federation to think which medical infrastructure Russia needs for the next 30 years: primary health care, intensive care units, etc.," Kluge stressed.

About SPIEF

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by Roscongress Foundation, is being held on June 2-5. This year’s theme is "Together again - a Collective Reckoning of the New Global Reality".

The forum's business program includes discussions on small and medium business, healthy life, drug security and a special youth section SPIEF Junior. The forum is being held offline with all epidemiological precautions observed.