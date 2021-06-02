Switzerland opens press accreditation for Putin-Biden summit in Geneva

GENEVA, June 2. /TASS/. Switzerland has opened press accreditation for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16, the country’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs informed on Wednesday.

"Media representatives wishing to access media facilities in order to cover this event from Geneva must be accredited using the accreditation form below," the message by the federal department informs. The special accreditation form is provided on its website. "The media center will open on June 14 at 2pm and close June 17 at noon (CET)".