Sputnik V vaccine to be certified by EMA, WHO in coming months, Health Ministry hopes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia's Healthcare Ministry hopes that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) will certify the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection in the coming months, Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev reported at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) on Wednesday.

"Russia was visited by EMA representatives, WHO representatives, and simultaneously with inspections of the production sites and the clinical trials, the Gamaleya Center (the vaccine’s developer — TASS) jointly with the RDIF is completing the preparation for the international certification dossier. I hope that appropriate decisions will be made on the platforms of the WHO and the EMA in the coming months," he said at a session entitled "Technological Sovereignty of the EAEU: Successes and Potential of the National Pharma Industry."

The deputy health minister added that over the past year, Russia has been in constant communication with the WHO and the EMA at all stages preceding the vaccine’s certification.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together again. The economy of a new reality." SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed. TASS is the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.