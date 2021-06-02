Over 18 mln Russians received first dose of anti-COVID vaccine, Health Minister says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Over 18 mln Russian residents have already received the first component of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

"All in all, over 18 mln have already been inoculated with the first dose. The activity of the population has greatly increased," he said on the forum’s sidelines.

The mass vaccination drive of the adult population over 18 was launched in Russian regions on January 18.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. The topic of this year's forum is "Together again. The economy of a new reality."