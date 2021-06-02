No plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Russia, upper house speaker says

MOSCOW, June 2. / TASS /. Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 is impossible in Russia as it would be a gross violation of the law, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"Once again I would like to confirm that we all support the fact that there can be no obligatory vaccination as it would be a gross violation of the law and the rules that we have," Matviyenko stated at the Federation Council’s meeting.

"Our goal is to explain to people that this information (about compulsory vaccination - TASS) does not correspond to reality," the upper house speaker stressed.

In late May, the government of the Yakutia Region on the Russian Far East announced launching obligatory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups of citizens on its website. If one refuses to receive the jab without a valid reason, they will be not allowed to work, while the employer who has not ensured the workers’ vaccination may be fined some 200,000 rubles ($2,700). Later, the press service corrected the statement, changing the word "obligatory" to "mass" (vaccination). Furthermore, Head of the Yakutia Region Aisen Nikolaev denied information about launching obligatory vaccination against COVID-19 in the region.