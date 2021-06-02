Side effects after Russian COVID-19 vaccines are minor — healthcare watchdog

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The frequency of undesirable side effects after Russia’s COVID-19 jab is very insignificant, Head of Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare Alla Samoilova stated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"While collecting all the adverse reactions, we register a very low, very insignificant percentage of adverse reactions after the COVID-19 vaccines. This is great. What is most important, it indicates that the vaccines are safe and it instills confidence in our patients <...>. This is essential," she said.

Samoilova explained that the diaries of the vaccinated made it possible to monitor adverse reactions. "Each of those vaccinated can report all the adverse reactions after the COVID-19 jab in the self-observation diary. All these data are collected in our database and thus we can control all unwanted reactions," Russia's healthcare watchdog's head noted.

To date, Russia has registered four domestic COVID-19 vaccines. The most common of these is the Sputnik V jab developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of the Health Ministry.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. This year SPIEF’s motto will be "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". The event will also include forums for the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Healthy Life, Drug Safety as well as SPIEF Junior, Inner courtyard Penal discussion. SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed. TASS is the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.