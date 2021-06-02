Total number of coronavirus cases in India exceeded 28.3 mln

NEW DELHI, June 2. /TASS/. Over the past day, doctors in India have registered 132,788 new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases during the pandemic in the country reached 28,307,832. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website on Wednesday, the number of deaths increased by 3,207 in 24 hours and reached 335,102.

The number of patients undergoing treatment decreased in 24 hours by 101,875 and amounted to 1,793,645. For the second day in a row, less than 2 mln people are being treated in India. This figure has recently shown a decline — on May 31, the Ministry of Health reported that 2,026,092 people were undergoing treatment, and on May 15 — around 3,673,802.

The daily incidence rate is also gradually decreasing. Since May 17, less than 300,000 new cases have been registered daily in India. Prior to that, since April 22, the number of cases was more than 300,000 per day. In May, this figure exceeded 400,000 five times.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients increased by 231,456 in 24 hours and amounted to 26,179,085.

India ranks second in the world after the United States in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and the third in the number of deaths due to coronavirus complications, after the United States and Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,397,191 people were vaccinated against coronavirus over the past day, the total number of vaccinations in the country reached 218,546,667.

