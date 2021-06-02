Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops to 1.02 in past day

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate dropped to 1.02 in the past 24 hours, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Wednesday.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate declined to 1.07 in the past day, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate continues to exceed 1 in three out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. Apart from Moscow, these are the Moscow Region (1.01) and the Sverdlovsk Region (1.02), the latest data indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate has remained at 1 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, dropped to 0.99 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and to 0.97 in the Samara Region. This rate equals 0.98 in St. Petersburg and the Irkutsk Region, 0.95 in the Voronezh Region and 0.93 in the Rostov Region, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.