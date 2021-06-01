Sputnik V vaccine batch arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, June 1. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight has delivered a batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, the Uzbek Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"An Aeroflot flight delivered 70,000 first doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Uzbekistan last night,"the statement reads.

The ministry added that 50,000 first doses of the vaccine and 50,000 second doses had arrived in the country in April. Uzbekistan earlier received 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 3.5 mln doses of China’s ZF-UZ-VAC2001.

According to the Health Ministry, more than two mln people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Uzbekistan.

Moscow and Tashkent reached an agreement on the joint production of Sputnik V in Uzbekistan during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to the country last week. The Russian health minister told reporters that the Uzbek authorities had already found a production site and the project was in its final stages.