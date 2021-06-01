Russian senior diplomat, WHO regional director discuss WHO prequalification of Sputnik V

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Issues of the World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and other aspects of bilateral cooperation were the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Russia and the WHO Regional Office for Europe, the results of the 74th sessions of the World Health Assembly, which is finishing its work on June 1. Special attention was focused on Russia’s cooperation with the WHO in combating the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, in particular, the process of WHO prequalification of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine," the ministry said.

The Russian senior diplomat confirmed Russia’s readiness for further cooperation with the WHO and its Regional Office for Europe and called for efforts to consolidate the organization’s potential and its role in the architecture of global healthcare.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in about 60 world nations, with an overall population of more than 1.5 billion. Mass vaccination with Sputnik V is underway in more than 30 countries. According to the Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal, the vaccine’s efficacy is 91.6%