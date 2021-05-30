{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia reports over 9,600 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 19

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,063,442 people have been infected
© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 9,694 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since March 19, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.19%.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,063,442 people have been infected, according to the crisis center.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%), the Tuva Republic (0.03%) and the Republic of Adygea (0.05%). Moscow confirmed 3,719 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 829 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 748 in the Moscow Region, 179 in the Rostov Region, 145 in the Voronezh Region and 143 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Currently, 264,410 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Some 7,386 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,677,870. The share of recovered patients remained at 92.4% of all those infected, according to the crisis center. Over the past day, some 602 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 498 in St. Petersburg, 232 in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), 195 in the Saratov Region and 152 in the Rostov Region.

Russia confirmed 355 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 401 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 121,162. The average mortality rate remained at 2.39%, according to the crisis center. Some 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered over the past day in Moscow, 39 in St. Petersburg, 15 in the Voronezh Region, the Nizhny Novgorod and Samara Regions, and 12 in the Krasnodar Region.

Moscow’s cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,719 over the past day, a record high since May 14, while the total caseload has reached 1,177,356 since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center announced on Sunday.

In relative terms, Moscow’s coronavirus cases grew 0.32%. A day earlier, some 3,241 cases were registered.

In the last 24 hours, the Russian capital recorded 59 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 20,060.

As many as 2,547 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, some 1,060,588 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Currently, 96,708 people are receiving treatment in the capital.

Over 230 suspects behind bomb hoaxes caught in Russia this year
The Interior Ministry’s press service told that this figure was 2.1% fewer than the same period in 2020
Read more
Putin describes situation after Ryanair flight landing in Minsk as outburst of emotions
Russian President is having a meeting with his visiting Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko focus on economy, pandemic at talks - Kremlin
Belarusian President also told his Russian counterpart what had happened to the Ryanair flight
Read more
Deputy PM Novak lauds Russian gas via Nord Stream as being four times cleaner
This is mainly due to the fact that in the United States, most of the gas is produced from shale rocks using hydraulic fracturing, Alexander Novak explained
Read more
Moscow finds Polish president's latest statements about Russia intolerable — Peskov
"We find it very regrettable that hatred towards our country blinds the eyes of some Polish politicians, including the president", Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia, Pakistan sign Pakistan Stream pipeline construction protocol
The protocol enables the companies to start practical implementation of the project
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
Belavia cancels flights to Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau from May 29 through June 30
On Friday, Belavia also canceled its flights to Tallinn from May 28 through August 28
Read more
Major Asian countries consider NSR an alternative to the Suez Canal — Chekunkov
The head of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov noted that the Northern Sea Route is a "cross-cutting issue" for the development of the Russian Arctic
Read more
EMA records 316 cases of thrombosis after use of AstraZeneca vaccine
The frequency of occurrence of this rare event is approximately one in 100,000
Read more
Russia rejects request by Austrian Airlines to fly to Moscow bypassing Belarus
Austrian Airlines was forced to cancel today's flight from Vienna to Moscow
Read more
Lukashenko warns armed conflict in Belarus may trigger WW3
The president urged foreign powers to put a stop to their efforts to destabilize the situation in Belarus
Read more
Russian Health Ministry rejects study of combination of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccines
Two groups of volunteers were to participate in the study
Read more
Russia’s Tu-22M3 bombers perform flight over Mediterranean from Hmeymim airbase in Syria
After performing their training tasks of mastering the airspace in the eastern Mediterranean, the long-range bombers will return to their home airbases in Russia
Read more
Russia is ready to build up transport links with Belarus - Prime Minister
Earlier Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko suggested that Moscow and Minsk should bring the number of flights between the two countries to the pre-pandemic level, as well as to open new destinations
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with OneWeb satellites launched from Vostochny spaceport
The Fregat booster carrying the communications satellites will separate from the rocket’s third stage nine minutes after the launch
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
Over 50 Russian embassy employees leave Czech Republic
The second group of embassy employees and their families is set to leave the Czech Republic on May 31
Read more
Lugansk opens criminal case against Protasevich detained in Minsk
The investigators found that in the summer of 2014 blogger Roman Protasevich voluntarily joined the Azov battalion, outlawed in the Lugansk People's Republic
Read more
US put forward no preconditions for Putin-Biden talks in Geneva — diplomat
Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will meet in Geneva on June 16
Read more
Putin says Russian troops must be sufficiently provided with long-range precision weapons
The Russian leader is completing on Thursday a three-day cycle of working meetings with the country’s top brass and defense enterprises on strengthening the Army, the Navy and the defense sector
Read more
Putin-Lukashenko talks continue in Sochi on Saturday - Kremlin
Belarusian President arrived in Russia on May 28
Read more
‘Political mistake’: Russian diplomat castigates US refusal to return to Open Skies Treaty
Sergei Ryabkov called the US' attempts to circulate fallacies about Russia’s alleged violations of the treaty absurd
Read more
Russia will respond toughly to possible UK sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that statements about possible British sanctions in connection with the Ryanair incident did not come as a surprise
Read more
Baku backs Russia’s proposal for solution to Azerbaijan’s border dispute with Armenia - PM
Ali Asadov said that "it had been impossible to delimit and demarcate the border with Armenia since the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces"
Read more
Press review: Geneva set to host Putin-Biden summit and Russia flexes air power muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 26th
Read more
Press review: Minsk’s forced plane landing triggers EU and Russia unveils its nukes count
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 25th
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko defends Ryanair grounding and Russia eyes World Bank's idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 27th
Read more
NASA’s 2022 budget envisages no purchases of Soyuz seats — official
US transportation systems and technologies were still in the tune-up phase, a Roscosmos official earlier said
Read more
Russian Army must be compact, but efficient — Putin
During the meeting, the Russian president also noticed that a larger number of military transport planes and helicopters needed for the Russian Armed Force
Read more
Steven Seagal joins ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ party
US-born action-movie actor was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016
Read more
Russia issues permit to Air France for new flight route to Moscow
The company representative pointed out that the flights will be bypassing the airspace of Belarus
Read more
Integration of Russia, Belarus should not be rushed, Putin says
We are moving in this direction with confidence, this work has already yielded specific results to our citizens, Russian President noted
Read more
People vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V not contagious, developer says
People who received two doses of the vaccine do not spread the virus because the virus is not being released, Vladimir Gushchin said
Read more
NASA chief hopes Russia-US cooperation on ISS to continue
Nelson also told reporters he would attend the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) in Russia this summer via a video linkup
Read more
FSB nabs 14 members of Ukrainian radical group in southern Russia
Russia’s Federal Security Service seized a large amount of propagandistic extremist materials from the group, as well as knives, communications devices with instructions on making improvised explosives and firearms
Read more
Steven Seagal to join ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ political party
The actor will not run for a seat of power because of his American citizenship
Read more
Ukraine halts electricity import from Russia, Belarus
The Ukrainian energy and public utilities regulator banned electricity supplies from Russia and Belarus until October 1 of this year
Read more
Gazprom asks court to suspend fine over Nord Stream 2 worth €50 mln
In July 2020, the Polish Competition and Consumer Protection Committee notified the Russian holding about the imposition of this fine "for failure to provide information previously requested by the Polish antimonopoly authority as part of the specified antimonopoly investigation"
Read more
China launches Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft
The spacecraft was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site
Read more
Bashar al-Assad wins Syrian presidential election
The voter turnout was 78%, speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh announced
Read more
Afghanistan ready to purchase arms and equipment from Russia - ambassador
Said Tayeb Jawad also expressed hope that Russia would provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to train its pilots and mechanical engineers
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko to meet Putin and tensions re-ignite on Azeri-Armenian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 28th
Read more
Kremlin clarifies entry denial to flights bypassing Belarus due to point of entry issues
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, European airliners circumventing flights around Belarus "are asking to enter at different points that are absolutely not coordinated, and therefore technical problems arise
Read more
Russia allows Austrian Airlines to fly to Moscow bypassing Belarus
Austrian Airlines can operate the flight OS 601/602 scheduled for today from Vienna to Moscow and back
Read more
Russian drones to get precision navigation system
The new system was successfully tested on drones in 2020
Read more
US suspends air service agreement with Belarus — White House
The United States will suspend its discretionary application of the 2019 U.S-Belarus Air Services Agreement
Read more
Single-engine hypersonic stealth plane under development in Russia - source
Read more
Russian Navy heavy missile cruiser kicks off drills in Barents Sea
The crew of the missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky will shortly hold a series of drills for anti-submarine warfare and air defense and fulfil combat training exercises employing weapons
Read more
Lukashenko says he will show documents to Putin about what is happening in Belarus
The Belarusian leader also added that "an attempt was underway to sway the situation to the level of August last year"
Read more