Russia reports over 9,600 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 19

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 9,694 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since March 19, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.19%.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,063,442 people have been infected, according to the crisis center.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%), the Tuva Republic (0.03%) and the Republic of Adygea (0.05%). Moscow confirmed 3,719 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 829 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 748 in the Moscow Region, 179 in the Rostov Region, 145 in the Voronezh Region and 143 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Currently, 264,410 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Some 7,386 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,677,870. The share of recovered patients remained at 92.4% of all those infected, according to the crisis center. Over the past day, some 602 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 498 in St. Petersburg, 232 in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), 195 in the Saratov Region and 152 in the Rostov Region.

Russia confirmed 355 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 401 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 121,162. The average mortality rate remained at 2.39%, according to the crisis center. Some 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered over the past day in Moscow, 39 in St. Petersburg, 15 in the Voronezh Region, the Nizhny Novgorod and Samara Regions, and 12 in the Krasnodar Region.

Moscow’s cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,719 over the past day, a record high since May 14, while the total caseload has reached 1,177,356 since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center announced on Sunday.

In relative terms, Moscow’s coronavirus cases grew 0.32%. A day earlier, some 3,241 cases were registered.

In the last 24 hours, the Russian capital recorded 59 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 20,060.

As many as 2,547 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, some 1,060,588 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Currently, 96,708 people are receiving treatment in the capital.