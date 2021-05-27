Post-jab antibodies at 20%-level protect against clinical signs of COVID-19, expert says

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The protection against clinical manifestations of the coronavirus infection is retained if the level of antibodies post-vaccination decreases five-fold, head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Vladimir Gushchin said.

"Currently, the model shows that 3% of the remaining antibodies obtained as a result of vaccination may be enough to protect against severe forms, while 20% is enough to protect against clinical manifestations," he said at the 9th international congress on efficient management in healthcare on Thursday.

According to the scientist, only further observations and studies will tell for how long the immunity will continue to decrease. He noted that there shouldn’t be any major problems with using Sputnik V for revaccination. "The combination of the further observations, studies, and consideration of a booster option for those people whose antibody response has decreased will allow us to keep herd immunity at a high level," he said.

The expert added that, according to Phase Three clinical trials, virus-neutralizing antibodies are retained for at least six months. "We forecast that the virus-neutralizing antibodies will be retained longer — for one or two years," he added.