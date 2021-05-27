Defense attorneys so far unable to visit Russian citizen Sapega detained in Belarus

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. The defense team of Russian national Sofia Sapega who was taken into custody in Minsk after an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane has said that lawyers are doing their utmost to visit her in a pre-trial detention center, but the situation is still uncertain.

"So far, as of 13:00 on May 27, 2021, there is no news from the lawyers. There is a queue in the KGB pre-trial detention center, attorneys are doing the best they can to visit Sofia in the pre-trial detention center. There is also no information on the date and time of a court hearing on the complaint about the detention," the detainee’s Defense Attorney Alexander Filanovich told TASS on Thursday.

He earlier said that two more attorneys had joined the case, and visitor permits have been obtained. In addition, on May 26, the defense attorney said that a complaint had been filed with the Belarusian Investigative Committee, which should be dealt with within 48 hours. He insisted on Sofia’s appearance at the hearing to explain the reasons and circumstances of the detention.

Russian national Sofia Sapega and founder of the extremist Telegram channel Nexta, Roman Protasevich, who was wanted in Belarus, were detained on May 23 at Minsk International Airport after a Ryanair airliner was forced to make an emergency landing. The Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was compelled to touch down in Minsk after a reported bomb threat. The bomb threat came up empty after the aircraft had been inspected, and no explosives were found.

Later on, Sapega admitted that she served as editor of the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel, which doxes Belarusian police officers. In April 2021, this Telegram channel was recognized as an extremist entity.