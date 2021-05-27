Nearly 17 mln Russians get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

MOSCOW, May 27. / TASS /. Almost 17 mln Russians have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Thursday.

"Nearly 17 mln [Russians have been vaccinated] with the first component", the health minister stated.

Murashko noted that the vaccine was currently showing high efficiency. "The crucial thing is not to dwell on some figures but to develop herd immunity. The virus must leave the country", he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said herd immunity may be achieved in Russia by September 2021. Prior to that, she had indicated August 2021 as the approximate deadline, noting that if the vaccination rates increased, that timeframe could be moved forward. To date, over 10 mln Russians have received two components of the COVID-19 jab, while almost 4.8 mln Russians have had COVID-19. According to her estimates, 60% of the population, or almost 69 mln people, need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.