Russia's coronavirus spread rate down for fifth straight day

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus spread rate declined further in the past 24 hours, falling to a new low of 0.94 since May 8, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center's latest data released on Thursday.

The coronavirus spread rate is below 1 in eight out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. It exceeds 1 only in St. Petersburg (1.03) and in the Voronezh Region (1.02), the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 0.99 in the Irkutsk, Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Regions and has slightly decreased to 0.97 and 0.96 in the Krasnoyarsk and Rostov Regions, respectively. This rate has fallen to 0.9 in the Sverdlovsk Region and to a new low of 0.85 since May 21 in Moscow, the latest data indicate.

In the Samara Region where less than 100 infections have been identified daily for the fourth consecutive day, the coronavirus spread rate has declined to 0.63, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions' readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.