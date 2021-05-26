Foreign nationals unable to get home from Belarus as flights are canceled

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarus's State Border Guard Committee has registered many complaints by foreign nationals over the problems they have with getting home due to the air carriers' cancellation of flights and bans on flights through Belarus, the committee's press-service said in a news release on Wednesday.

"At the moment the State Border Guard Committee and the territorial border guard offices are receiving many complaints from foreign nationals concerning their return to the places of permanent residence. Most of their questions are about the cancellation of flights by air carriers and some countries' bans on flights through the airspace of Belarus," the news release says.

The committee explained that the issues in question were beyond its competence.

"In connection with the current situation the State Border Guard Committee advises foreign citizens to contact the diplomatic missions and consular offices of their respective countries," the committee said.

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound passenger plane of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair that left Greece made an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport following a reported threat that there was an explosive device on board. A MiG-29 fighter was scrambled to escort the airliner. After landing, specialists searched the plane but found no bomb.

Minsk later said that among the plane's passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Telegram channel Nexta, outlawed in Belarus as extremist. He was detained by law enforcement agents. After the incident a number of European countries began to suspend air links with Belarus or advise air carriers to steer clear of Belarusian airspace. Also, the EU countries began to revoke permissions from the Belarusian air carrier Belavia to fly to its airports.