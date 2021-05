MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. The defense team of Russian woman Sofia Sapega has filed a complaint over her detention with the Belarusian Investigative Committee, Sapega’s attorney Alexander Filanovich told TASS on Wednesday.

"The attorney filed a complaint with the Central Apparatus of the Belarusian Investigative Committee over the detention of Sapega. The legal grounds for the complaint are that the attorney did not have a chance to study the documents relating to the detention," he said.