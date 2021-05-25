Criminal case initiated against Navalny over insults against judge - lawyer

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Investigators have initiated a criminal case against Alexey Navalny over charges of insulting a judge. According to Navalny’s lawyer Olga Mikhailova, the blogger has not yet been indicted.

"A criminal case on slander against the judge has been opened against Navalny. He has not been indicted yet," the lawyer said.

This is the third ongoing criminal case against the blogger.

According to the lawyer, the judge in question is Vera Akimova, who reviewed the case of slander against World War II veteran Ignat Artyomenko.

"There are no specifics [in the case]," the lawyer told TASS.