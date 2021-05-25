Situation calm in Mali’s capital following detention of top officials — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The situation in Mali’s capital of Bamako remains calm following the detention of interim President Bah Ndaw and interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Mali told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the embassy spokesperson, reports that the president and the prime minister had been detained by the military on May 24 were true. "The embassy does not have reliable information as to the reasons for the move," the embassy official said, adding: "The situation in Mali’s capital and its suburbs remains calm, retail stores and markets are open, public transport and the airport continue to operate."

The spokesperson also said that Mali’s police continued to guard the Russian embassy as usual.

The Le Journal du Mali newspaper reported earlier that the head of state and the prime minister had been escorted to a military base in Kati on Monday.