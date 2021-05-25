Health minister: 60% of Russian citizens must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall

"Right now, our main goal is to vaccinate the population. 60% of adult population must be vaccinated by the fall," he said on Tuesday at the 9th International Congress "Orgzdrav 2021. Effective Healthcare Management."

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated that 60% of Russia’s adult population must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall.

Murashko pointed out that in order to reach this goal, vaccines should remain available, and the working hours of vaccination centers should be convenient to the population. He added that positive motivation should be used to encourage vaccination and that the population should be thoroughly informed about the available vaccines. All attempts at disinformation must be prevented.

"Medical workers must serve as an example of responsible approach to the health of others and to their health," the minister concluded.

Russia launched mass vaccination of adult population over 18 on January 18. Russians can choose between three registered Russian-made vaccines: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.