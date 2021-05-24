Russia, Greece to facilitate overcoming adverse consequences of pandemic, says Lavrov

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Greece have agreed to facilitate overcoming the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

"Of course, we discussed ways of interaction in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection and ensuring the epidemiological safety of our citizens. We agreed to facilitate overcoming the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for practical cooperation between our countries," he said.

According to the top diplomat, they stated that, despite the complex sanitary-epidemiological situation, the cooperation of Russia and Greece continues to gradually develop. "In regards to that, it is hard to overestimate the role of constructive political dialogue at the high and highest levels. Today we reviewed the implementation of the agreements that were achieved by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] as well as those solutions that were discussed during a meeting of head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin and the prime minister of the Greek Republic Mitsotakis on March 24 in Athens as well as during their phone conversation on May 5," the foreign minister added.