Russia sorts a third of waste, recycles less than 10%, says environmental operator

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Waste sorting in Russia has reached a third of the total volume of waste, recycling has not yet reached 10%, Denis Butsaev, head of the Russian environmental operator said at the Ecology forum on Monday.
"A third of the waste in the country is already being processed, that is, sorted. But how much goes into recycling after that? Less than 10%. Why? Because more capital investment is needed in infrastructure facilities related to recycling," he said.
According to him, investment in recycling is possible by changing the existing system of extended producer responsibility. However, regional operators can allocate only about 5 bln rubles ($67.8 mln) from the collected payments for waste disposal for the construction of new infrastructure facilities.
"At the moment, there are still active discussions [around extended producer responsibility]. Thanks to the new line-up of the government, I can say that there is a very high chance that we will reach the support of the President and the finalization of the dispute over whether producers of goods should pay for their disposal or not. In my opinion, they should," Butsaev added.
Russian authorities launched a reform of the waste management industry on January 1, 2019. It has been designed to make waste management more civilized, solve the problem of illegal dumps and significantly reduce the volume of waste brought to landfills.
By 2024, as part of the Ecology national project alone, it is planned to build 220 new modern plants for the recycling and disposal of waste. New national targets set the bar high for a waste management system by 2030. It is planned to send 100% of household waste for sorting, while only 50% will be buried in landfills.