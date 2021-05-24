Russia sorts a third of waste, recycles less than 10%, says environmental operator

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Waste sorting in Russia has reached a third of the total volume of waste, recycling has not yet reached 10%, Denis Butsaev, head of the Russian environmental operator said at the Ecology forum on Monday.

"A third of the waste in the country is already being processed, that is, sorted. But how much goes into recycling after that? Less than 10%. Why? Because more capital investment is needed in infrastructure facilities related to recycling," he said.

According to him, investment in recycling is possible by changing the existing system of extended producer responsibility. However, regional operators can allocate only about 5 bln rubles ($67.8 mln) from the collected payments for waste disposal for the construction of new infrastructure facilities.